Sport a highlight of Cowra Public's week

Sport is often the highlight of the week for many students at Cowra Public, and our primary students love the opportunity to be involved in the annual NSW PSSA Knockout competitions.
Congratulations to our netball team of Imogen Hattenfels, Scarlett Berry, Toby Killick, Brodi Bright, Neveah Lee, Anabelle Buckley, Emily Pelling, Jessica Chase, Savannah Cassidy coached by Emilie Brown and Mrs Louise Hattenfels.
The team defeated Mulyan 20-1 in Round 1 of the PSSA Netball Knockout and will now face Canowindra PS in Round 2 today.
Our PSSA Boys Soccer team also kicked off their competition on Wednesday, with their first game against Canowindra PS, and our Rugby League team will head to Bathurst the following week to play in the Bathurst Classic Shield.
We are also very proud to share some individual student sporting successes.
Anabelle Buckley has been selected in the Western NSW Junior Dance Ensemble and now has the opportunity to join with other dancers from across the Western area to participate in dance performances, including the Western Dance Festival in Bathurst, later this term.
Congratulations also to Aemon Gaffney on his selection in the Western Region Open Boys Rugby League Team.
Aemon will join with team-mates from across the western area to compete at the NSW PSSA State titles later this year.
