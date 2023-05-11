Cowra Guardian
Sport a highlight of Cowra Public's week

May 11 2023 - 12:41pm
The Cowra Public School PSSA Netball Team. Absent from photo - coach Mrs Louise Hattenfels.
The Cowra Public School PSSA Netball Team. Absent from photo - coach Mrs Louise Hattenfels.

Sport is often the highlight of the week for many students at Cowra Public, and our primary students love the opportunity to be involved in the annual NSW PSSA Knockout competitions.

