Winter Feast to raise money for Boys to the Bush

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
May 18 2023 - 12:37pm
Kate Alberry from The Quarry is looking forward to creating a 'Winter Feast' from local produce, paired with Antonio wines, complemented by local musical entertainment to raise money for charity, Boys to the Bush, on the June long weekend.
Winter Feast is a local event not to be missed on the June long weekend at Glen Donald Estate.

