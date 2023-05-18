Winter Feast to raise money for Boys to the Bush

Winter Feast is a local event not to be missed on the June long weekend at Glen Donald Estate.
Winter Feast brings together The Quarry Restaurant, Glen Donald Estate and Antonio's wines aiming to raise money for the Boys to the Bush Charity.
One of the organisers, Kate Alberry, from The Quarry said she is very excited about the event, "who doesn't want to go to a feast on a farm in the middle of winter?"
"We'll be bringing together some of the region's best produce and teaming it with Antonio's Wines to create our feast and complementing the meal with wines and music from local artists.
"This will be a unique winter event and we are very grateful to our supporters including the Cowra Visitor Information Centre who are handling our ticketing.
"Tickets are $180 each and they can also be bought online through the trybooking site.
"At the event we will have guest speakers from Boys to the Bush, Antonio D'Onsie from Antonio's Wines, Natalie Careena from Glen Donald Estate and myself to give local insights."
Boys to the Bush Ltd. is a registered not-for-profit, community-based charity that focuses on preventative and early intervention strategies for 'disengaged' young males.
It has a proven history of being able to engage with and improve outcomes for some of the communities' most vulnerable youth.
Boys to the Bush offer programs all aimed at supporting boys to become better men in the future.
"This will be a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our wonderful area and at the same time raise money for a very worthy cause," Kate concluded.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
