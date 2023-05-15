Wildflowers to launch their album at Cowra's historic railway station

Lachlan Valley Music is presenting legends The Wildflowers, who are launching their new album, "Another Day In A Country Town" at the Cowra Railway Station on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 6pm to 9pm.
The Wildflowers are Lucy Lehmann and Andy Baylor.
The Wildflowers will be backed by the Waugoola Ramblers and supported by Lucy's dad, the renowned local poet Geoffrey Lehmann.
Lachlan Valley Music is teaming with a new local artistic collective for this show, ACE (Artists of Cowra East).
"The core members of ACE are Ken Hutchinson, Brenda Stace, Andy Baylor, Helen Isaksen and me, Lucy Lehmann," Ms Lehmann said.
"We are friends and neighbours living in the east side of Cowra, who share ideas and ideals about building community and culture.
"We are all artists - Ken and Brenda are sculptors and painters, Andy is a musician and painter, I am a writer and musician, except Helen, though we have debated on counting her as a 'culinary artist'.
"Ken suggests we are drawn together also by 'a will to overthrow the state'; perhaps closer to the truth is a will to overthrow the status quo, and make something where there wasn't anything," Ms Lehmann said.
Andy Baylor quotes renowned Cajun luthier, Mark Savoy, "You make culture out of what you don't have."
"ACE came together after the isolation of COVID," Mr Baylor said.
"We wanted to reaffirm ourselves as artists and as a community. We felt that Cowra artists, despite having a regional gallery, needed more support; it's easier for a group to champion its members than an artist to champion her or himself," he said.
Helen reminds us we also wanted to "have some fun". We all agree that putting on an event where you can get a group of people together from your neighbourhood and "have fun, forget your troubles", is a worthy venture.
"I like to think of The Wildflowers as country music, but as I grew up in Sydney and Andy in Melbourne, there's a fair bit of 'town' in there, too," Ms Lehmann said.
"Andy and my collaboration usually involves me writing a lyric and Andy composing a tune for it. I try to keep my song-writing less wordy than my novel-writing, but there is still a lot of story-telling going on.
"Andy is known as one of the founding fathers of Melbourne's roots music scene, and it's still a wonder to me every time he lends his musicianship - a lifetime of performing, practising and listening - to my lyrics. You read a lot of hyperbole when it comes to the arts, and I don't like to add mine to the heap, but there's no other way to describe it than as a wonder, or a small miracle," Ms Lehmann said.
For the May 20 show, they have enlisted the Waugoola Ramblers, who are Stuie Sims on keyboard, Woolly Wooldridge on bass and Will Bennett on percussion.
Special guest is poet Geoffrey Lehmann, winner of the Prime Minister's Literary Award for Poetry.
Mr Lehmann has written many poems about people and places around Cowra - even a whole collection, 'Spring Forest'.
They'll also be offering dinner.
Entry is $20 for Adults; $10 for Concession card holders (Kids are free)
Food will be available on the night and provided, on this occasion, by the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club who are bringing deluxe hamburgers to the table.
All enquiries for this show to Lucy on 0467 030 449. You can purchase tickets at the link below.
Tickets here: trybooking.com/CFRRU
