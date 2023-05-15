Cowra Guardian
Wildflowers to launch their album at Cowra's historic railway station

May 16 2023 - 9:14am
Lachlan Valley Music is presenting legends The Wildflowers, who are launching their new album, "Another Day In A Country Town" at the Cowra Railway Station on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 6pm to 9pm.

