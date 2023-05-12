Bushwalkers back on track after summer break

The Upper Lachlan Bushwalkers (ULB) took the summer months off due to the hot weather, but are now back into it again.
Apart from the group's casual walks of a Tuesday morning, of note were trips to the Mt Canobolas area, in particular a recent visit to the Towac Pinnacle Lookout which gave spectacular views over the Orange area displaying outstanding autumn colours.
The group also walked along the Spring Glade Track and Nature Trail below the Mt Canobolas summit.
