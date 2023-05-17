Woman convicted of affray

A Cowra woman has been convicted and placed on a community correction order after coming before Cowra Local Court to answer a charge of affray on May 3.
Megan Eyles, 26 of Eulo Street plead guilty and was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
Eyles' solicitor, Ms June Langfield, told the court on the night of the offence, Eyles was out with her partner when a fight broke out with a co-accused and others.
Ms Langfield said her client's involvement in the fight was limited, but was still no excuse.
The court was told by Ms Langfield that Eyles now realises she needs to not be involved in these sorts of situations and clean up her act.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan told Eyles alcohol may be an issue as many of her past offences were alcohol related.
Magistrate McLennan said her role in the offence was quite minimal and at the lower end of the scale.
According to police documents tendered in court about 8:46pm on March 4, 2023 Eyles and a co-accused were sitting outside of a hotel in Cowra when they became involved in a verbal argument with two others sitting at a table next to them.
A fight broke out with Eyles' co-accused throwing a glass at a person at the other table before picking up a second glass in an attempt to use it to hit another person over the head.
During the fighting several punches were thrown, with Eyles trying to disengage the co-accused and pull him away.
Police said the co-accused was punched in the face and knocked unconscious.
Shortly after the two others involved in the fight left the area.
The police arrived at 8:03pm and spoke with Eyles and the co-accused, Eyles' co-accused telling police he had been glassing people and words to the effect of if someone was hurt he had done it.
Eyles' co-accused told the police his actions were carried out in self-defence.
Police reviewed the CCTV footage of the incident.
