Offender told to steer clear of alcohol

A Woodstock man was told to steer clear of the 'grog' when he came before Cowra Local Court to answer two charges of common assault on May 3, 2023.
Raymond Christopher Forbes, 38, of Ferndale Road, Woodstock plead guilty to both charges.
He was convicted and placed on 12 month community correction orders on each charge.
Forbes' solicitor, Ms June Langfield told the court the offence was not appropriate, but her client just reacted to what was said to him.
Since the offence, Ms Langfield said, her client had not drank alcohol and had undertaken drug and alcohol counselling.
Ms Langfield said her client's offending saw him before the court for the first time, stating his offending was at the lower end of seriousness.
In sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan told Forbes 'grog' had a big affect on him and while Ms Langfield argued the offence was at the lower end of the scale, there was a young person involved.
Magistrate McLennan told Forbes he hopes to never see him court again.
According to police documents tendered in court, Forbes was at the Woodstock Hotel on January 26, 2023 when around 9:10pm Forbes made a sexual comment to a relative of one of the victims, causing the victim to exchange heated words with Forbes.
During this time, Forbes slapped him in the face, causing the second victim to approach and intervene.
Police said Forbes pushed him against the wall, before other patrons stopped the altercation.
The police were called and arrived shortly afterward when Forbes told them he had pushed one of the victims.
No injuries were recorded,
