Offender told to steer clear of alcohol

Updated May 16 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 1:37pm
A Woodstock man was told to steer clear of the 'grog' when he came before Cowra Local Court to answer two charges of common assault on May 3, 2023.

Local News

