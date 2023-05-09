Cowra Guardian
Italy announced as focus nation for Cowra's Festival

May 9 2023 - 12:10pm
Festa Italiana! will be the call when the 59th Festival of International Understanding is held in Cowra in March 2024. Italy, the guest nation in 1969, will again be the selected country for the festival and from all reports, one of the most popular.

