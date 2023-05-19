Cowra Guardian
Garratt top at Nationals

By Brendan McCool
May 19 2023 - 3:14pm
Ky Garratt has topped the competition in the under 17s Hammer Throw at the 2023 Chemist Warehouse Australian Junior Championships.
Cowra-based thrower Ky Garratt has added another national title to his list of sporting accomplishments after competing at the 2023 Chemist Warehouse Australian Junior Championships in Queensland on April 17.

