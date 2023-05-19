Garratt top at Nationals

Cowra-based thrower Ky Garratt has added another national title to his list of sporting accomplishments after competing at the 2023 Chemist Warehouse Australian Junior Championships in Queensland on April 17.
Garratt claimed first place in the Under 17s Hammer Throw with an impressive throw of 58.09 metres.
This was a two metre personal best for Garratt on the 5kg hammer, and two metres further than his previous best attempts at the NSW Country Championships.
This year Garratt moved up to the Under 17s age bracket and also moved up a weight class from a 4kg hammer to a 5kg hammer.
Garratt, who won the title last year, said winning it again has made him feel accomplished.
"It makes me feel really accomplished that not only I was doing well last year, but going up an age group and a weight, I'm still competing well," he said.
Going up to the 5kg from the 4kg hammer usually sees a drop of six or seven metres in distance, Ky said, though at the Australian Junior Championship his top throw was only four metres shy of his PB in the lower weight.
Garratt thinks he may have lost those six or seven metres when he first went up to the 5kg hammer, but he clawed back the distance during training with the Central West Throwers Club.
He puts this down to the importance of his throwing technique.
"The technique is just the most crucial part. There's nothing more important than it, Garratt said.
He now plans to have a short break from competition until the All Schools State competition in September, which will be followed by the All Schools Nationals later in the year.
With several months of training before those competitions, Garratt is hopeful to get above the 60 metre mark.
Along with training aimed at improving his throwing technique, Garratt said he hopes to increase his core muscle strength to support his throws.
Garratt was joined at the 2023 Chemist Warehouse Australian Junior Championships in Queensland on April 17 by several other members of the Central West Throwers Club, with six making the finals of their events.
Joining Garratt on the podium was Canowindra's Alex Rice who placed third in the Under 14's hammer throw.
Members of the throwers club will be diving back into training before the winter series competition, coach Ernie Shankelton said.
Along with competing across upcoming state and school competitions, Shankelton said the club is looking at sending several throwers to compete in New Zealand next year.
