Long COVID 'it's real' says Cowra doctor

"It's a thing and we don't understand it awesomely", central west doctor Dave Richmond said of Long COVID which, by conservative estimates is costing the economy $5.7 billion a year.
Analysis by Impact Economics and Policy suggests an average of 40,000 people are unable to work as a result of the condition.
The upper end analysis is even more alarming suggesting the cost to the economy could be as high as $46 billion a year with tens of thousands of more people unable to function normally as a result of Long COVID's chronic fatigue like symptoms.
Diagnosis of Long COVID isn't as simple as conducting a test and Dr Richmond warns patients against self diagnosing.
"We know a lot of viruses can be associated with chronic fatigue and Glandular Fever was the classic one before COVID came along," Dr Richmond said.
"Obviously there is a lot more COVID around than EBV or Glandular Fever virus," he added.
In terms of what to look out for Long COVID patients are presenting with a combination of fatigue; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; memory, concentration or sleep problems; a persistent cough; chest pain; difficulty speaking; muscle aches; loss of smell or taste; depression or anxiety and or; fever.
Following the progression from a COVID infection to diagnosis of Long COVID Dr Richmond explained that symptoms of COVID and Long COVID can, and often do, vary from patient to patient.
"In terms of what the patient sees everyone's COVID infections affects them differently," he said of the initial contact with the virus.
"Some people get the standard upper respiratory thing, sore throat, feel rotten for a couple of days and then shake it off.
"We're seeing a bit more with the Omicron strains that people are having shortness of breath and a high heart rate for a while afterwards.
"Some people do have a deterioration in their cardiac function and some don't have any measurable difference.
"So its not clear if its a heart muscle inflammation or some other effect on the physiology of people.
"It's probably heart muscle inflammation, Myocarditis, that is doing this to people and most people shake it off.
"And then you have people persisting with their symptoms for more than a few months.
"They're someone who is short of breath, foggy in the head and fatigued."
The problem for doctors - "this terrible fatigue is a bit hard to measure other than by patient symptom questionnaire".
"This is the what we're talking about with Long COVID where people have persistent fatigue, head fogginess, lack of energy and soreness and stiffness. All the sort of stuff we'd traditionally call Chronic Fatigue Syndrome," Dr Richmond said.
While more and more Australians are contracting the COVID virus each day studies suggest the best way to avoid or lessen the severity of Long COVID may be vaccination.
The jab may also curb the condition's impact on the social, professional, and family lives of those affected, the findings indicate, according to BMJ Medicine.
The researchers nevertheless concluded "Millions of patients have persistent symptoms after infection with the SARS CoV-2 virus and many more might be at risk in the future. To our knowledge, this is the first study of a potential intervention that could reduce the burden of long COVID on care systems."
They add: "The results suggest that vaccination should be encouraged in all patients who have already been infected with the SARS CoV-2 virus."
And in terms of treatment Dr Richmond cautioned "There is no specific medical pill or treatment for it, its supportive treatment, graded exercise."
But this course too has its own challenges.
"It's the old chestnut of exercise every day if you can but just don't push yourself too hard because then you'll have three days in bed," he said.
"It's about getting the balance right with physical activity. You can't do none and you can't do too much. You've got to do something in the middle to try and reset."
"(COVID) it's so ubiquitous everyone is getting it. It's brilliant at infecting everyone, we're seeing lots of cases, so we're seeing lots of cases of every grade of it, from people with no symptoms through to people who get chronic fatigue, to people who die."
Adding some light at the end of the tunnel he added: "There may end up being medication that can help".
"Just like (researchers) got the vaccines going. That was impossible three or four years ago but when the world focuses on something you can get good results.
"The vaccine is a miracle of modern technology, it has previously been impossible to get a vaccine against this kind of virus."
But a word of caution from Dr Richmond even if you have been vaccinated - the vaccine does wear off reasonably quickly.
"We can't measure (Long COVID), but it does seem pretty clear - it is a thing, we know what it looks like because we're seeing so much of it," Dr Richmond said.
LONG COVID - HAVE YOU BEEN DIAGNOSED? We'd love to share your story with our readers. Contact andrew.fisher@cowraguardian.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.