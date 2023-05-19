Cowra Guardian
Patients describe care at Cowra Health as 'very good'

May 19 2023 - 11:41am
Patients describe care at Cowra Health as 'very good'
Patients describe care at Cowra Health as 'very good'

Nearly 90 per cent of patients at Cowra Health Service's emergency department have rated their care as 'very good' or 'good'.

Local News

