Patients describe care at Cowra Health as 'very good'

Nearly 90 per cent of patients at Cowra Health Service's emergency department have rated their care as 'very good' or 'good'.
The rating was revealed in the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Emergency Department Patient Survey 2021-22.
The survey provides a snapshot of the experience of 1368 people who attended the Western NSW Local Health District's EDs between July 2021 and June 2022.
Many surveyed were treated during the Delta and Omicron waves of COVID-19.
Mark Spittal, WNSWLHD Chief Executive, said the District's individual facilities performed well compared to hospitals of a similar size during a period of high demand for emergency care.
"Our ED staff across the District worked tirelessly to provide the best care possible for our patients during a period when they were incredibly challenged by the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19," Mr Spittal said.
"As they have throughout the pandemic, our staff continued to adapt under pressure to keep our communities safe and I'm incredibly proud to see our District perform so well."
The rating given for care at Cowra Health Service represented, an improvement of eight percentage points from the previous year (82 per cent) and better than the peer group result of 86 per cent.
A high proportion (90 per cent) of Cowra patients rated the health professionals who treated them as 'very good' or 'good', compared to 79 per cent the previous year and peer group results of 89 per cent.
Almost nine in 10 (89 per cent) of the Cowra patients said healthcare professionals were 'very good' working together as a team, slightly above peer group results of 87 per cent.
Nine in 10 (90 per cent) patients said the Cowra ED staff checked on their condition while waiting to be treated, compared to 82 per cent across hospitals of a similar size.
