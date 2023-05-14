Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Besant sisters take out top places in Southern Zone Championships

BM
By Brendan McCool
May 15 2023 - 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sisters Stevee, Connie and Lacey Besant have returned from the Southern Zone Rodeo finals at K Ranch in Sydney on April 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.