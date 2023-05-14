Besant sisters take out top places in Southern Zone Championships

Sisters Stevee, Connie and Lacey Besant have returned from the Southern Zone Rodeo finals at K Ranch in Sydney on April 23.
While all three met with success finishing off the Southern Zone point season strongly, Lacey was named the Southern Zone Champion All Round Junior Cowgirl for 2022/23.
The Southern Zone point season started at Tumut in April, 2022, with points allocated from 16 rodeos throughout the season.
Lacey has been consistent all year with her breakaway and barrel racing events, working hard to stay at the top of the ladder.
She has been riding her old barrel horse and her dad's roper horse in her barrel races while waiting for her number one horse to come back in from an injury that has left him in the paddock for the last nine months.
Lacey entered into the under 11-14 age bracket in the barrel racing in January 2023, her mum, Denise Besant said, and went into the Southern Zone final two points behind the leader before securing enough points to claim the joint Under 11 to Under 14 Barrel Race title for the season.
Lacey said it was awesome to be named the Southern Zone Champion All Round Junior Cowgirl as it is her first title.
Connie Besant also claimed a first at the Southern Zone finals, winning her first breakaway roping title in the eight to under 18 year category.
Denise said Connie had been leading the competition for the breakaway roping title all the way to Queanbeyan in March until she had to step the family's practise horse into the competition.
Connie went into the Southern Zone Finals two points behind the leader, but was able to rope a tough calf to claim third place in the event, securing her the title.
After a tough few months which saw Stevee pull out of the National finals in Tamworth in January due to an ankle injury, she was able to claim first place in the under 11 to under 14 barrel race at the event.
Before she pulled out of running for the National finals, Stevee was sitting in third place on points.
Stevee is hoping for a better year and has set her sights on claiming a title in the near future.
With the sisters being close in age, two are usually competing against each other during the year.
Currently Lacey and Stevee compete in the same age group for barrel racing promoting competitiveness between the sisters, pushing them to try harder on the day.
However, they all agreed that if one of them won, it felt like they all won.
The girls will continue competing up until the end of June before turning their horses out to the paddock for winter.
During this time they will ride with the younger horses.
Connie and Lacey ride a chestnut quarter horse during their breakaway roping events usually, though they are currently riding Lacey's barrel racing horse during these events.
Thee three ride their own quarter horse in barrel races.
When the rodeo season begins again in August, all three will be aiming to compete in the National finals in 2024.
