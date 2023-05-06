Cowra Bowling Club a finalist

Cowra Bowling Club has been recognised as a finalist for the "Heart of Community Award", as part of the 2023 Clubs and Community Awards, which will be held in Luna Park, Sydney on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
The award recognises the outstanding efforts of clubs that have had a significant positive impact on their community by contributing to and/or improving the social, cultural, financial or environmental wellbeing of the community.
"We are very proud of the positive contribution we make to the community on a daily basis," club secretary manager Marc Eisenhauer said.
Cowra Bowling Club was recognised for its donation to the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre towards purchase of a disability transport bus.
This wasn't just a donation, Cowra Bowling Club funded the entire cost of the bus totalling well over $100,000.
The bus allows community members access to services that they would never have been able to in the past.
The bus purchase hasn't been the last contribution that Cowra Bowling Club has made to the community.
The List includes:
In Conjunction with TAFE NSW, the Cowra Bowling Club also created a 12 month staff scholarship program designed to give local school students both life and practical employment skills as an investment in their futures. The recent amalgamation with Cowra Golf Club will allow the continued use of the Golf Club as a community asset, including hosting and funding two tournaments bringing tourism and economic benefits to Cowra.
