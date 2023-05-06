Cowra Guardian
Cowra Bowling Club a finalist

May 6 2023 - 2:37pm
Cowra Bowling Club administration assistant April Campbell, duty manager Steve Wall and club secretary manager Marc Eisenhauer.
Cowra Bowling Club has been recognised as a finalist for the "Heart of Community Award", as part of the 2023 Clubs and Community Awards, which will be held in Luna Park, Sydney on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

