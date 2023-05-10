Cowra Guardian
'Foot stomping' festival

May 10 2023 - 2:14pm
Foot-stomping and ground-shaking duo, Hat Fitz and Cara will be performing at Woodstock as part of the Small Halls Festival.
Tickets are currently on sale for the Festival of Small Halls performance featuring Lucy Farrell and Hat Fitz and Cara at Woodstock on will feature on May 24.

Local News

