'Foot stomping' festival

Tickets are currently on sale for the Festival of Small Halls performance featuring Lucy Farrell and Hat Fitz and Cara at Woodstock on will feature on May 24.
Tickets are available at ww.festivalofsmallhalls.com
Presented by internationally renowned festival producers Woodfordia Inc, the 34th edition of this powerful community driven not-for-profit regional music tour is taking world class artists to regional communities.
Woodfordia prides itself in programming folk and acoustic musicians who embody the best of the music world, through their music, love and passion.
Previously featured on the Summer Tour 2019 with Blair Dunlop, the high-energy, foot-stomping and ground-shaking duo, Hat Fitz and Cara are no strangers to the touring circuit.
The husband-and-wife team have been performing together for 14 years, winning hearts and creating tunes from their base in Queensland's Sunshine Coast hinterland, to the far reaches of the globe.
This lively pair combine soaring, blues soaked guitar from Fitz, with pounding drums and soulful vocals from Cara, to create a show that will wake the souls and change the weather.
"We are rapt, chuffed and tickled to be welcomed back into your communities and to share our new songs and stories beneath the roofs of your beautiful small halls," said the pair.
Joining the tour from her base in Canada is Kent-born contemporary folk artist Lucy Farrell.
A powerful soloist, Farrell brings poetic lyricism and dynamic charm to the stage.
A long-time collaborator with projects such as Eliza Carthy and the Wayward Band, Gluepot, Modern Fairies and more, Farrell is stepping into a world of her own, gearing up to share her debut solo album in April 2023.
Farrell will be sharing her unconventional and sophisticated song writing with audiences across regional New South Wales. Equal parts bewitching and clarifying, her music is sure to reach into the hearts of all who bear witness.
Gearing up for her first tour of Australia, Farrell says she's "so happy and excited to have the opportunity to explore a little bit of Australia."
