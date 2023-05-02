Cowra Guardian
Molloy galloper returns to form

By Andrew Fisher
Updated May 3 2023 - 9:52am, first published May 2 2023 - 1:13pm
Rory Nelson with the Andrew Molloy trained The Mediator.

The Andrew Molloy trained The Mediator returned to winning form at Wellington on Monday taking out the Bell River Nursery Country Boosted Class 2 Plate over 1400 metres.

