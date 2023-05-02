Molloy galloper returns to form

The Andrew Molloy trained The Mediator returned to winning form at Wellington on Monday taking out the Bell River Nursery Country Boosted Class 2 Plate over 1400 metres.
Not favoured in the betting The Mediator ($18), which gained a late run in the event after scratchings, was a comfortable two and three quarter length winner over the Cameron Crocket trained Adelsun ($8) with odds on favourite Sea Princess ($1.85) more than three lengths back in third place.
Ridden by Kody Nester, The Mediator, jumped best from barrier two before taking a sit behind Urus with the race favourite sitting on the outside of the Cowra trained galloper.
Nestor made a winning move coming down the hill around the tight Wellington circuit to lead turning for home dashing well clear holding on for an impressive win.
The Mediator is raced by similar interests and wears the same colours as former good galloper Zarhon.
"Relieved," Molloy said after the win.
"It's been a pretty ordinary prep," he said.
Prior to Monday, after resuming from a spell with a last in a field of six at Orange on February 11 The Mediator has finished 13th of 14 at Wagga, 10th of 11 at Orange and 5th of 8 at Gundagai.
"He trailed up real good but than he had a few little debacles before trialling up good again," Molloy said.
"We finally had everything going to plan (today)."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
