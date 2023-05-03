Located at the Koorawatha Showground under the guidance of Anita Jolliffe the Koorawatha Co-op's first stage will see food and live music every Saturday and Sunday from Saturday, May 13, 2023. The second stage of the project will see the opening of a retail outlet at the Koorawatha Showground. The Co-op's first weekend will see Josh Petty perform on May 13 and Bekki Brown on May 14.