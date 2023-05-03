Lachlan Valley art awards
Saturday, May 6
Opening of the Lachlan Valley Biennial Art Awards at the Cowra Regional Gallery at 2pm. Exhibition will remain on display until May 28. The exhibition will be opened by Judith Pugh, Patron, Cowra Art Group. The opening will include the announcement of the major prize winner by 2023 awards judge, artist and arts educator Lisa McKimmie.
Riviera Motor Vehicle rally
Thursday, May 11
The Rivieras will be in town from Thursday, May 11 through to Sunday, May 14. On May 14 they will be on display at the Japanese Garden Café carpark from 9am and everyone is invited to come and view these amazing pieces of American indulgence.
Eisteddfod dance group events
May 13
Cowra Eisteddfod junior dance groups mark the beginning of the 2023 Cowra Eisteddfod at the Cowra Civic Centre. Capacity is limited. Tickets are $7 each.
Koorawatha Co-op
May 13 and 14
Located at the Koorawatha Showground under the guidance of Anita Jolliffe the Koorawatha Co-op's first stage will see food and live music every Saturday and Sunday from Saturday, May 13, 2023. The second stage of the project will see the opening of a retail outlet at the Koorawatha Showground. The Co-op's first weekend will see Josh Petty perform on May 13 and Bekki Brown on May 14.
Cowra Collectors Fair.
May 20 and May 21
Collectors and traders from all states of Australia will gather at the Cowra Showground Pavilion on May 20 and 21 for another great weekend. There will be something for everyone, no matter what your taste or budget is you will find something amongst the vast variety of things on display on the traders' tables.
Festival of Small Halls
May 24.
Tickets are currently on sale for the Festival of Small Halls performance featuring Lucy Farrell and Hat Fitz and Cara at Woodstock on will feature on May 24. Presented by internationally renowned festival producers Woodfordia Inc, the 34th edition of this powerful community driven not-for-profit regional music tour is taking world class artists to regional communities. Joining the tour from her base in Canada is Kent-born contemporary folk artist Lucy Farrell. Tickets are available at ww.festivalofsmallhalls.com
Comedy Festival Roadshow
Sunday, June 25
Australia's biggest comedy festival is hitting the road and will be at the Cowra Civic Centre from 6pm on June 25, book now for a much needed comedy fix at cowraciviccentre.com. Entry will be from 9.30am until 5.30pm on Saturday, and 8.30am until 12.30pm on Sunday. Admission is still only $5 and a full canteen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.