'Twiggy' Forrest opens new Bango Wind Farm

Bango Wind Farm near Boorowa has been officially opened by Dr Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest.
Owned by Squadron Energy, Australia's largest renewable energy company, which in turn is owned by Tatterang, the private investment group of Andrew and Nicola Forrest, Bango is one of Australia's largest wind farms. The official opening was on Friday, April 28.
Bango's 46 turbines are now fully operational generating clean, renewable energy, marking the first renewable project to move into operations since Squadron Energy purchased CWP Renewables in December.
The wind farm will generate enough electricity to power 144,000 homes and prevent 543,000 tonnes of carbon emissions being released into the atmosphere annually. It will also play a crucial role in making groceries greener, after Woolworths agreed to purchase electricity from Bango for around 30 per cent of its NSW energy needs, the equivalent to 108 supermarkets.
Tattarang Chairman, Dr Andrew Forrest AO, said the opening of Bango Wind Farm was not only an important milestone for Squadron Energy but a significant development in Australia's transition to green energy.
"As an industry we need to deliver an average of 40 wind turbines a month to reach the Federal Government's target of 82 per cent renewables by 2030. Today we're delivering 46 turbines in the first wind farm to come online in NSW in more than a year," Dr Forrest said.
"We cannot underestimate the challenge in front of us and the urgency at which we all need to act to meet this target. Climate change is no longer a prediction; we are living right now in the era of fossil fuel driven, global warming acceleration.
"As a group of companies, and particularly as Squadron, we must do all we can to help our nation eliminate pollution.
"Business, in full partnership with government, must work to do everything we can to bring our emissions down as a nation. Squadron will play a leading role in this, providing one third of the energy required to reach 82 per cent renewables by 2030."
Squadron Energy CEO Jason Willoughby said: "I am thrilled to mark the opening of Bango Wind Farm, which follows Crudine Ridge Wind Farm entering operations early last year. This is another step forward for our company as we deliver on our 20GW development pipeline of wind, solar and battery projects across Australia. I'd like to extend my gratitude to all those who have contributed to this success, including our dedicated team and our valued partners, including our host landowners."
During construction, the project supported more than 320 jobs and injected $14 million into the regional economy.
