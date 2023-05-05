'Twiggy' Forrest opens new Bango Wind Farm

Squadron Energy CEO Jason Willoughby said: "I am thrilled to mark the opening of Bango Wind Farm, which follows Crudine Ridge Wind Farm entering operations early last year. This is another step forward for our company as we deliver on our 20GW development pipeline of wind, solar and battery projects across Australia. I'd like to extend my gratitude to all those who have contributed to this success, including our dedicated team and our valued partners, including our host landowners."