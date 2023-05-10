Koora Co-op launching Mother's Day weekend

It's going to be all about local produce and local people at the Koorawatha Co-op which launches on the Mother's Day weekend.
Located at the Koorawatha Showground under the guidance of Anita Jolliffe the Koorawatha Co-op's first stage will see food and live music every Saturday and Sunday from Saturday, May 13, 2023.
The second stage of the project will see the opening of a retail outlet at the Koorawatha Showground.
"It's a collaboration of people coming together," Ms Jolliffe said.
"We have a showground that sits there and doesn't get used except once a year when we have the show. Once a year when the show is on I'll vacate the canteen but the retail store will stay there and also be there when the show is on.
"The first stage is our breakfast running out of the canteen at the Koorawatha Showground, its open from 7am to 12 noon for a great breakfast.
"We'll have Dutch pancakes, we have suppliers from the local area that will be making milk buns exclusive to us and local butchers providing our meats.
"And everything is cooked in-house, right down to our tomato sauce that will go with your egg and bacon rolls, we have slow cooked brisket and beer onion gravy.
"It will be a picnic style setting on the lawn with umbrellas, you can bring a picnic blanket if you wish," she said.
While the breakfast facilities are stage one the operation will eventually expand to include a retail shed where you'll be able to purchase local produce.
"Eventually the (breakfast) items will be for sale in the retail shed when that side is up and running," Ms Jolliffe said.
"We're just in the process of finishing off the shed, a massive 40 foot shed at the showground which will be predominantly Australian and local made products and produce with the emphasis on buy from the bush.
"They'll be live music every Saturday and Sunday," she said.
While breakfast is available between 7am and 12 noon the music starts from 9am. When it opens the retail shed will remain open until 4pm.
Both breakfast and the remain shed will be manned by Koorawatha locals.
The Co-op's first weekend will see Josh Petty perform on May 13 and Bekki Brown on May 14.
As well as appealing to locals Ms Jolliffe hopes the Co-op will encourage travellers to stop for a bite to eat and use the showground's shower facilities and perhaps "stay the whole weekend if they like, have some breakfast, go to the pub for tea, hike the (Koorawatha) falls or travel around to the wineries."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.