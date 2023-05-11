Chance named Southern Zone Junior Cowboy of the Year

A Koorawatha boy has been named the top young cowboy in the region after being named the Southern Zone Champion All-Round Junior Cowboy for 2022/23.
Ten-year-old Chance Norton claimed the title at the Southern Zone finals held at K Ranch in Sydney on April 23 claiming the win with a total of 67 points, ahead of the runner up on 64 points.
Chance competes across three individual events including the Under 11 Bull Ride, Under 11 Barrel Race and the Under 18 Breakaway Roping.
Over the season, Chance achieved strong results across all three events, placing in all of them over the season.
Competing with three horses - Yahtzee, Magic and Gypsy - choosing the best horse for each event, Chance said a major motivation for him to get into rodeo was his dad who has a long history in the sport.
Growing up around rodeo have given Chance the opportunity to learn some of the key basics of rodeo at a young age.
"I've swung a rope since I was two, been riding a horse since I was two," he said.
Asked for a favourite rodeo event Chance nominated roping as he can practice it regularly alongside his dad and has done so for more than any other event.
He practises regularly across all three events, usually heading out for practice after school and training with the practice bulls and the family's roping calves.
While he gets excited and a little nervous before competing, Chance said he tries to breathe and not worry about placing, but think about covering the stock and focusing on what he has to do.
Chance thanked Bar R Shirts who support him with his clothing, along with his parents and anyone who has helped him practise to get to where he is.
While he spent a little time enjoying his win at the Southern Zone, this didn't stop Chance practicing and training to meet his goals of qualifying in barrel race, breakaway roping and bull ride at the National Finals.
As part of this goal, he competed at the Scone Rodeo on Saturday, May 1, placing second in the barrel race, fifth in the steer ride, and fourth in the team roping.
Following on from Scone, Chance travelled up to Gunnedah to compete, winning the Under 12 barrel race and claiming third in the team roping, where he competed with his dad.
Unfortunately the team roping event does not count towards his season points to qualify for the National Finals.
On Friday, May 5 Chance will be competing at Narrabri.
