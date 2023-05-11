Cowra Guardian
Chance named Southern Zone Junior Cowboy of the Year

By Brendan McCool
May 12 2023 - 9:25am
A Koorawatha boy has been named the top young cowboy in the region after being named the Southern Zone Champion All-Round Junior Cowboy for 2022/23.

