Early learning sector staff shortage hits Cowra

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
May 6 2023 - 8:24am
A staff shortage means Cowra's Nurture One has had to temporarily close its early child care room.
Australia's early learning sector's severe workforce shortage has hit Cowra with the Cowra Children's Centre forced to temporarily close its early day care room from Monday, May 13.

