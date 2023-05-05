Early learning sector staff shortage hits Cowra

Australia's early learning sector's severe workforce shortage has hit Cowra with the Cowra Children's Centre forced to temporarily close its early day care room from Monday, May 13.
The situation at the Cowra Children's Centre has arisen due to recent team changes and planned leave.
"This has led us to make the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily reduce our service offer," a G8 Education spokesperson said.
"We acknowledge and sincerely apologise for the disruption these service changes may have on our families. At this stage we don't know when we will be returning to normal operations, however, we are actively recruiting, and we will increase our service offer as new educators join our team to best meet our families' needs. In the meantime, we are in discussions with other local centres to determine what vacancies are available.
"Addressing the workforce shortage challenges is a top priority for our team on both a local and national level. Locally, we are continuing to support recruitment efforts for our service by offering above award wages and team member recognition and benefit programs.
"The centre is still in discussions with families regarding their future care needs with our centre so we are unable to provide specifics around families impacted or team members required at this stage."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
