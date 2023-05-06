Cowra Guardian
Leaders get a GRIP on their new roles

May 7 2023 - 8:16am
On Friday, May 28 Cowra Public's Year 6 Captains, Vice Captains, Prefects and Sports Captains travelled to Bathurst for the GRIP Student Leadership conference.

