Leaders get a GRIP on their new roles

On Friday, May 28 Cowra Public's Year 6 Captains, Vice Captains, Prefects and Sports Captains travelled to Bathurst for the GRIP Student Leadership conference.
This conference is held annually and is aimed specifically at primary school student leaders.
GRIP is an acronym for Generosity, Responsibility, Integrity and People and represent the core values of all great leaders.
Cowra Public's Year 6 leaders had a fun-filled day, meeting student leaders from over 25 schools in the Central-West, as well as learning about a variety of different leadership skills.
During the day they also discussed some great ideas that they plan on bringing back to Cowra Public School and implementing in the future.
The traditional stop at Annie's ice cream parlour at Bathurst on the way home was of course, also a huge hit with the students.
Congratulations to our Year 6 leaders for being outstanding representatives of our school and thank you to Mr Garlick and Mrs Lewis for accompanying them to the conference.
We can't wait to hear about their ideas and future plans for our school!
Pictured at the conference: Back left to right - Scarlett Berry, Neveah Lee, Imogen Hattenfels, Savannah Cassidy, Toby Killick, Levi Foti, Izaac Perfrement, Drew Mc Govern. Front left to right - Skye Fagan, Charlotte McLeish, Skylah O'Brien and Anabelle Buckley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.