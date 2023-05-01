Cowra Guardian
Students target Duke of Edinburgh award

Updated May 3 2023 - 8:11am, first published May 1 2023 - 4:07pm
St Raphael's Year 9 students Zoe, Deakin, Cohan, Emma, Ella, Matthew, Addie, Hannah and Imogen, under the supervision of Mr Andrew Phelan had a busy month in April, as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award program.

