Students target Duke of Edinburgh award

St Raphael's Year 9 students Zoe, Deakin, Cohan, Emma, Ella, Matthew, Addie, Hannah and Imogen, under the supervision of Mr Andrew Phelan had a busy month in April, as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award program.
Students completed their first overnight hike, starting at Holy Campground in the Weddin Mountains. The group hiked along Eualdrie Track carrying all their equipment including tents, sleeping bags, food and water, stopping to take in the views at Peregrine Lookout and Eualdrie Lookout along the way.
Once they reached Ben Halls Campground they completed a quick exploration of Seatons Farm before returning to camp to set up their tents and to prepare dinner. At sunset, the students walked to Ben Halls Cave, then reflected around the campfire and settled in for the night and in the morning, students completed the return hike to Holy Campground.
The following week, students volunteered at the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge.
Under the guidance of Mr Phelan, the students formed the St Raphael's Catholic School 'Target team' as part of the official scoring team for the event. It was an early start as the students attended the pilots briefing at 5:30am! They then headed to The Oval to set up the morning's task of measuring and recording the distance of each pilot's marker to the centre of the target. Well done to all involved.
