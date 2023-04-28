It can be incredibly distressing for people when they have their identity stolen. It can have serious financial consequences as well as costing people hours of time calling different organisations to cancel and replace their documents and credentials.
Cowra locals were able to find out ways to keep their identity secure when ID Support NSW came to town on Thursday, April 27.
Launched in December 2021, ID Support NSW provides people with a single point of contact if their identity has been compromised and the team works with victims to help restore identity documents and the security of their identity.
It is important people keep their identity secure by using strong passwords, avoid clicking on strange links, as well as not providing banking or personal details to unsolicited text messages or emails.
An ID Support NSW spokesperson said In 2022, victims of identity crime lost an average almost $2400 and spent a total 34 hours talking to people to try to restore their information, according to Scamwatch.
Following the success of ID Support NSW's North Coast roadshow in 2022, which saw more than 400 people learn directly from the expert's on how to keep their identity safe, the team will launch a new series of face-to-face events in the coming weeks.
"These pop-up events are a convenient way for people to get the tools they need to secure their personal information and ask questions directly to the experts," an ID Support NSW spokesperson said.
If someone's personal information or government credentials have been compromised, people can contact ID Support NSW's free number 1800 001 040 Monday to Friday to get advice and guidance on what to do and to get access to additional support such as counselling.
People looking to learn more about how to keep their identity secure can visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/id-support-nsw/id-support-learning-modules
Organisations looking to book an ID Support NSW information event can visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/id-support-nsw/id-support-nsw-community-events
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.