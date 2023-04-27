Double for D'Elboux at Thursday golf

With ideal weather conditions on Thursday, April 27and the Cowra Golf Course in great condition the day's two events were well patronised.
The Veteran's 9 Hole Stableford event was played over holes 10 to 18. Bob D'Elboux dominated the Veteran's field of 38 players with a great score of 23 stableford points, two points clear of the runner up Elwyn Ward with 21 points.
The 10 prize winners are listed with their stableford scores for the 9 holes, and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets:
23 Bob D'Elboux (33).
21 Elwyn Ward (20).
20 Bruce Amos (35).
20 Ray Salisbury (14).
18 John Herrett (17).
18 Dave Thomas (17).
17 John Jensen (13).
17 Norm Keay (31).
16 Warwick Stubbing (26).
16 David Spolding (18)*.
*On a count back.
The above prize winners will have their 18 Hole handicap reduced by 3, all other players who competed will have their handicap increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event but playing off their official Golflink Handicap. A field of 35 starters was dominated by Veterans who went on to complete the 18 holes.
Veteran Bob D'Elboux played impressive golf over the 18 Holes to be the clear winner the 18 hole Pro Comp event as well as having won the Veterans event.
The Prize winners are listed with their stableford scores:
1st Bob D'Elboux 43 (points)
2nd Ray Salsbury 41.
3rd Elwyn Ward 39.
4th Neil Hayes 38.
These prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with the listed players with their scores: Marc Hinderager 36, David Gouge 36, David Harvey 35, Jefferey Macpherson 35, Bruce Amos 34, John Herrett 34, Michael Millar 35.
NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by: Nicky Basson 155cm
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by: David Gouge 90cm.
