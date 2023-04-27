Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Double for D'Elboux at Thursday golf

By Lester Black
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With ideal weather conditions on Thursday, April 27and the Cowra Golf Course in great condition the day's two events were well patronised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.