'Oak on Kendal' wine bar - coming to Cowra next Spring

'Oak on Kendal' is a new bar and bistro expected to open in the spring in lower Kendal Street.
Owner, Chris Owen, moved to Cowra from Sydney in January 2022 especially to purchase the building, which once housed the Neila Restaurant and more recently an Indian takeaway and then a health food store.
Chris has had a career in running pubs, bars and restaurants in Sydney and he and his partner were actively looking to make a change out of the city and find a new challenge.
"I had a dream of doing my own thing and I found this building that has a certain character, in a good town with a lot of history, the perfect place for us to put down roots," Chris said.
"I bought the building and then a house.
"We will be creating a special little bistro for the town with a modern Australian theme and menu which we hope to change every six weeks. It will be very approachable not only for the pallet but for the hip pocket.
Chris has joined forces in the venture with local chef, James Vidulich, who will source local seasonal produce as much as possible to include on the menu.
The wine list will feature a selection of local wines, wines from Orange, the Blue Mountains, France and Argentina.
Chris said as soon as the development received the green light from Council, he began working with local trades including his builder, plumber and plasterers to transform the heritage listed building while retaining some key elements such as the pressed tin ceilings and hardwood beams.
The individual character of Oak on Kendal will be further created and enhanced by furniture maker, Will Brennen from Orange, tasked with creating bespoke tables and screens to be accentuated by clever lighting.
"It was really good to get Will, who I've known for a while, onboard, and I am also hoping to work with regional artists for some original artworks.
"I think the locals will be pleased with what we are creating."
Chris said he and his partner had made a list of must haves when considering their move from the city, and Cowra ticked most of the boxes for their relocation, having a population of 9,000-10,000, good infrastructure, a Bunnings, hospital, meat works and good schools both primary and secondary.
The building's redevelopment was approved at the last Cowra Shire Council meeting with a number of Councillors adding their endorsement for the project.
"I think this will add to the vibrancy of the main street," Cr Paul Smith said.
Cr Sharon D'Elboux described the plan as "a welcome addition to Kendal Street".
