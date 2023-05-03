Cowra Guardian
'Oak on Kendal' wine bar - coming to Cowra next Spring

By Debbie Evans and Andrew Fisher
Updated May 23 2023 - 1:34pm, first published May 3 2023 - 1:39pm
Chris Owen was drawn to Cowra when he found the right building at 5 Kendal Street to house his new business venture, a wine bar and bistro to to be known as "Oak on Kendal". Renovations are now well underway.
'Oak on Kendal' is a new bar and bistro expected to open in the spring in lower Kendal Street.

Local News

