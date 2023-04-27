The Cowra Services Club will undergo a rebrand as the Club aims to establish sustainability and remain a major asset to Cowra and district with Energy, Respect and Inclusivity.
The Cowra Services Club will be known as CLUB COWRA as of May 1, 2023.
CLUB Manager Lloyd Garratt says the Club is looking to do great things under the new identity.
"Building to the future and overall sustainability is very important to us and Cowra," he said.
The rebranding concept is becoming the norm across the state with towns like Mudgee, Forbes and Lithgow already adopting the CLUB "TOWN" concept.
"We have had the name registered for quite some time and just needed the timing to be right and that all key stakeholders were comfortable with the move," Mr Garratt said.
"Key stakeholders such as the Cowra RSL Sub-Branch who have shared a long-term relationship with the Cowra Services Club have supported the change and believe there are some great things to come under the new direction."
In a statement the RSL-Sub Branch said: "The Cowra RSL Sub-Branch members support the name change from Cowra Services Club to Club Cowra. The RSL look forward to a long-lasting association with Club Cowra for many years to come".
The Cowra Services Club first opened its doors on November 6, 1945, in the District Community Hall with its first members a small group of Returned Servicemen.
The Club has seen many changes over the years to its name, its services and its structure.
Recent renovations at the Club have developed a facility that is appealing to all generations and provides both traditional club facilities and activities as well as more modern alfresco entertainment spaces that provides an experience to Members generally only available in larger cities.
"We really do have versatility in our space now," said Operations Manager Marc McLeish.
"Finding that balance to cater for everyone is tough but I think we are pretty close, we are going to be able to do some great things here going forward."
Now 4,000+ members strong, the Cowra Services Club has developed into a popular destination for visitors and locals alike.
The Club believes its role in the town is to provide entertainment, support, and opportunities for its members and the greater Cowra district.
The Club prides itself on being a support base for many of the towns sporting and cultural organisations as well as events and individual endeavours.
"Membership is key, the more members we have the more we can do to provide for those members," Mr Garratt said.
The Services Club has recently developed short and long-term strategic plans in a bid to be a viable and progressive community asset for years to come.
The values of the Club include such goals of excellence, integrity, respect and Inclusivity with a heavy focus on culture.
These values are the cornerstone of the creation of a member experience that is entertaining, inventive, educational, fun and most importantly safe.
The Club will be striving to stimulate growth in the town by working collaboratively and inclusively with all the people and organisations in Cowra.
Wailwan artist Steve Taylor is responsible for the artwork for the logo which depicts the symbol for "Meeting Place".
Steve, who is a great servant to the community in many ways including the sharing and education of indigenous culture believes the CLUB COWRA concept makes sense,
"The Club has always supported local events and sporting teams for many years in Cowra," Mr Taylor said.
"The new logo is a good move. It's Modern but has a cultural element. The logo makes sense.
"The Club is a meeting place where people come together. The circle means water and the U shapes represent people coming from all over to connect," Mr Taylor said.
