Cowra Services Club is rebranding from May 1

Updated April 28 2023 - 9:51am, first published 7:00am
The Cowra Magpies will be the first club to wear the new CLUB COWRA logo.
The Cowra Services Club will undergo a rebrand as the Club aims to establish sustainability and remain a major asset to Cowra and district with Energy, Respect and Inclusivity.

Local News

