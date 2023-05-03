Cowra Guardian
New publisher wants to work with the Cowra community

By Hartley Higgins
May 4 2023 - 8:00am
Regional Media Corp CEO Edward Higgins and publisher Hartley Higgins.
As new custodians we are proud to be taking on the mantle of the Cowra Guardian, having formed a new company Regional Media Corp to publish it along with the Parkes Champion Post, Young Witness, Forbes Advocate, Grenfell Record, Canowindra News and Boorowa News.

