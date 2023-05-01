Five Worst Driving Offenders over Anzac weekend

At 12.50pm on Sunday, April 23, officers from Traffic & Highway Patrol Command were conducting speed enforcement duties on the Hume Highway between Casula and Goulburn. Police allegedly detected a Holden Calais sedan travelling in a southerly direction at Mittagong travelling at 197km/h in the sign posted 110 km/h area. Police caught up to and stopped the vehicle identifying the driver as a 33-year-old man. The man will appear at Mittagong Local Court on Tuesday 30 May 2023 for the offences of drive vehicle at a speed dangerous to the public and Exceed speed over 45 km/h - lidar. The man's licence was suspended for six months and the number plates from his vehicle confiscated for 3 months.



About 2.20am on Sunday April 24, police attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command saw a white Holden Astra sedan stopped on Bondi Road, Bondi Beach. When police went up to the vehicle, they noted that the driver, a 32-year-old man, appeared to be asleep at the wheel. The driver was awoken and subjected to a road-side breath test, which he allegedly failed. He was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station, where he underwent a breath analysis which returned a high-range reading of 0.153. As a provisional licence holder, he is subject to a zero-alcohol level. He will appear before Waverley Local Court on Tuesday 16 May 2023 for the offences of drive with high range PCA and not comply P2 licence condition and his driving privileges in NSW were revoked.

About 5am Tuesday, April 25, officers from Fairfield Highway Patrol were assisting with road closures on Anzac Avenue at Fairfield as part of Anzac Day commemorations. Police saw a silver Toyota Kluger driving on three wheels along Lawson Street Fairfield, past where the parade was forming up. This vehicle had the front left-hand tyre completely missing from the rim along with substantial front-end damage. Police began following the vehicle, following the gouge marks on the roadway. Police located the vehicle in the carpark of Fairfield Leisure Centre. A short time later police arrested the driver, a 38-year-old man. Inquiries revealed the man was a disqualified driver and the vehicle had been reported stolen from Croydon and the number plates attached to the vehicle were allegedly stolen from another vehicle in Ashfield. The man allegedly failed a roadside sobriety test and was taken to hospital for mandatory testing. He was then taken to Fairfield Police Station where he was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, receiving stolen property, not stop at red light, unlawfully possess number plates, drive whilst disqualified, drive manner dangerous and receive motor vehicle part. He was refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Wednesday, April 26. Police will await the results of the mandatory tests.

About 4pm on April 25, police received numerous calls regarding a white Hyundai sedan driving on the incorrect side of the road on the New England Highway, Bendemeer. Police stopped the vehicle on Glenburnie Road, Kentucky. The driver, a 28-year-old woman, was subjected to a roadside test which allegedly returned a positive reading. She was arrested and taken to Uralla Police Station, where she underwent a breath analysis, returning a high range reading of 0.306 - more than six times the legal limit. Her licence was suspended.