Five Worst Driving Offenders over Anzac weekend

Updated May 2 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 8:30am
Over the Anzac Day long weekend NSW police issued 3,454 speed infringements, laid 262 drink-driving charges, attended 341 major crashes, and conducted more than 134,000 breath tests across the state. Image supplied.
Police were out in force during the Anzac Day long weekend, patrolling roads across the state, targeting double demerit offences and the Fours Ds - drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving - with the aim of preventing injury and death.

