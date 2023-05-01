Five Worst Driving Offenders over Anzac weekend

Police were out in force during the Anzac Day long weekend, patrolling roads across the state, targeting double demerit offences and the Fours Ds - drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving - with the aim of preventing injury and death.
The ANZAC Day traffic operation commenced at 12.01am last Friday (April 21) and concluded at 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 25.
During the period, police saw a number of dangerous driving incidents, including excessive speed, drink-driving, and reckless driving.
Across the state, police issued 3,454 speed infringements, laid 262 drink-driving charges, attended 341 major crashes, and conducted more than 134,000 breath tests.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said that despite a well- publicised traffic safety campaign leading up to Anzac Day, there were still some drivers who either missed the messaging or believed traffic laws and road safety did not apply to them.
"I find it incomprehensible that there are still some drivers out there that make choices that put not only their own lives at risk, but the lives of other road users, pedestrians and first responders at risk," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
In the Chifley Highway Patrol area, which includes Cowra, there were:
Across the Western Region police gave out a total of 1171 infringements. Among these were:
There was one fatal crash over the ANZAC Day traffic operation, with one life lost.
There were 26 Reported major crashes and 21 people injured.
Across the state, police recorded five of the worst vehicle related offences which included:
