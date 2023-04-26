Legal topics to be discussed at next Cowra Arthritis Association meeting

Legal topics will be on the agenda of the next monthly meeting of the Cowra Arthritis Association.
Guest speaker for the Tuesday, May 2 meeting, will be Greg Bowen from Goldsby Whitely and Co legal firm of Cowra, who will talk about wills, Power of Attorney and other basic legal topics.
People wishing to attend are invited to join the Arthritis Association at the Cowra Bowling Club for lunch at 12 noon before the meeting which will start at 1pm.
All interested people are invited to attend and enquiries can be made with Christine Murphy on 0427 423 596.
