As part of the Flying Squad, you'll play a crucial role in ensuring the Relay goes off without a hitch! You'll be a helping hand to assist with any jobs that might need doing on the day - this might involve filling any gaps we have among the other volunteer teams or assisting with unexpected, ad hoc tasks as they arise. We may need your help at the muster point, the start/finish line or along the Relay route. If you're a team player who is happy jump in and help in any way needed to ensure the Relay is a success, this is the role for you!