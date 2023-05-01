Eighteen local torchbearers have been chosen to carry the Legacy Centenary Torch through Cowra on Tuesday, August 1, to commemorate 100 years of Legacy supporting veterans families.
Cowra is one of the towns on the route for the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay which started on its journey from Pozières, France on April 23 in the lead up to ANZAC Day.
The Centenary Torch will now travel around the world, stopping at 45 Legacy Clubs on its tour which finishes at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on Friday, October 13.
Legacy locally continues to provide support to families of veterans, and relay members taking part in the Cowra leg of the journey have been chosen by the local branch.
Whilst the Centenary Torch is here there will be a Civic reception held at the Cowra Civic Centre.
The exact route through town has not been released publicly, but will be made known closer to the event.
Defence Health, organising the Relay on behalf of Legacy, is now looking for Cowra volunteers in three categories to help on the day.
Upwards of 25 volunteers will be needed and those wanting to help out will need to be available from 7am to 1pm on the day. It is also preferred if you have a current Working with Children check.
If you want to be a part of this exciting event a position on one of these teams may suit you.
As part of the Torch Kiss team, you'll have the very important role of making sure the torch kiss (or torch changeover) goes safely and to plan. You'll be allocated to a specific changeover point on the relay route and will be there to assist Torch Bearers with operating the torch and ensuring the flame passes from one torch to the next safely. Torch handling training will be provided both online and in person on event day.
Your duties will include:
Is it right for you?
As part of the Flying Squad, you'll play a crucial role in ensuring the Relay goes off without a hitch! You'll be a helping hand to assist with any jobs that might need doing on the day - this might involve filling any gaps we have among the other volunteer teams or assisting with unexpected, ad hoc tasks as they arise. We may need your help at the muster point, the start/finish line or along the Relay route. If you're a team player who is happy jump in and help in any way needed to ensure the Relay is a success, this is the role for you!
Your duties might include:
Is this role for you?
As part of the Rego and Muster Point crew, you'll be crucial to getting the Relay off to a flying start! You'll be there to provide a warm welcome to the Torch Bearers as they arrive, check them in and provide them with general information (such as providing directions to the start line or minibus). You will also check in our other volunteers and provide them with their uniforms. If you're a people person with a passion for providing great customer service, this is the role for you!
Your duties will include:
Is this role for you?
Volunteer registrations will be taken up until two weeks out from the Cowra Relay and more information can be found by going to www.legacytorchrelay.com.au.
Donations to Legacy will be encouraged as the Centenary Torch Relay moves around the country.
The torch will continue its journey from Cowra to Wagga, Albury, Queanbeyan and then to Canberra before it moves into Victoria.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
