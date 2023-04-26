May is bowel screen month for Cowra residents

The Rotary Club of Cowra will be holding its annual Bowel Scan Screening Programme throughout the month May.
Cowra Rotary member Bob Griffiths said that the initiative is designed to highlight the importance of regular bowel scan testing in the community and to make test kits available at an affordable price to encourage participation.
It is a simple home test, not requiring any special dietary requirements. Simply drop the prepaid envelope in the post. You will receive your results by mail with a copy to your nominated General Practitioner.
Confidentiality is assured.
This a common sense, preventative health measure and is a must for all over 40, both men and women Mr Griffiths said.
Approximately 100 test kits were distributed by Rotary in Cowra last year, with several positive results enabling early investigation.
One in 12 Australians will develop Bowel cancer during their lifetime, but it is a treatable disease if detected early.
Mr Griffiths acknowledged the wonderful commitment over many years by the former Cowra Rotary Bowel Scan Programme Co-ordinator , the late Mr Lyal Amos.
The Rotary Bowel Scan Test Kits will be available from-: Bendigo Bank, 93 Kendal St Cowra from Monday - Friday between 9.00am and 5.00 pm for the month of May. Cost is $25 per kit.
The Rotary Club of Cowra would like to thank the Bendigo Bank, Cowra, for assisting Rotary in this Community Health Programme.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
