Blues ready to take on Orange

The Cowra Blues AFL Club are ready to start their 2023 season this weekend when they take on the Orange Tigers at Mulyan Oval this weekend.
Cowra's Jack Stott said they side is confident in their pre-season work and the training they have done to get to this point, and is excited for the season ahead.
This weekend's opponents, in Orange is a strong side, Stott admits, but they are hopeful to come out on top.
Stott said their best chance of coming out on top would be playing their natural game and playing as a team
While their plan is to play as a team, Stott said you can't go past the old heads in Frank Bright and Chris Day, who are always excellent on the field.
The Cowra Blues will also field a female squad this season, who will also host Orange this weekend.
The men's side, he said, plans to stick around after their match and give the ladies squad the support they deserve in their game against Orange.
