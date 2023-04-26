Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Blues ready to take on Orange

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated April 26 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Blues AFL Club are ready to start their 2023 season this weekend when they take on the Orange Tigers at Mulyan Oval this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.