Jones wins a double as Eugowra hosts flood relief Anzac Day meeting

By Craig Dumesny
Updated April 26 2023 - 11:12am, first published 9:44am
It was a day planned to lift the spirits of flood victims and raise much needed funds for them and Tuesday's harness racing meeting that was conducted by the Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club and hosted by Eugowra was a resounding success.

