Jones wins a double as Eugowra hosts flood relief Anzac Day meeting

It was a day planned to lift the spirits of flood victims and raise much needed funds for them and Tuesday's harness racing meeting that was conducted by the Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club and hosted by Eugowra was a resounding success.
Spearheaded by Harness Racing New South Wales, the Mates4Harness Flood Relief '23 - "The West Unites" harness racing meeting was held in glorious autumn weather and was attended by a large crowd that enjoyed a raft of entertainment, none the least was an exciting afternoon of pacing action highlighted by the win of Mymatepog for champion Bathurst trainer, driver Bernie Hewitt in the TAB Forbes Diggers Cup.
Forbes Club President Lex Crosby became overwhelmed with emotion when he explained the effort by secretaries Emma Gaffney from Forbes and Jodie Greenhalgh from Eugowra.
"These girls' houses were both devastated by the floods yet when we asked them if they would put this event together - they never hesitated to say yes - that is true Aussie spirit and I am so proud of them both," said Lex.
Chairman of Harness Racing New South Wales, Mr Ken Brown AM was full of praise of everyone who put their hand up to help organise and run the fund raising events during the past six months and made particular mention of the efforts of his retiring HRNSW CEO John Dumesny.
"John is a workaholic who puts his heart and soul into anything he does," Mr Brown explained.
"We as a Board did not hesitate to get behind John and his staff to ensure that this day would be a success."
"From when we first heard of the devastation, our hearts were with all the people who were so badly affected by the floods, and it is so heartwarming to come here today and witness the wonderful camaraderie that exists around the area."
Another highlight of the afternoon was a two-race Drivers Invitation series that was taken out by southern Sydney reinsman Will Rixon who was sponsored by Michael Brown Panning Services.
And it was quite fitting that the youngster won the series given that he is the grandson of the legendary AD (Tony) Turnbull.
Rixon finished on top of the pointscore by finishing third in the first division and winning the second division while the other winning driver was Grace Panella from Newcastle.
Unfortunately - the Forbes Diggers Harness Racing will not race again this year due to the November Floods causing severe damage to the Showground Paceway.
But the committee is adamant that they are well on the way to getting the Paceway back in order for harness racing to return to Forbes in 2024.
"We are again overwhelmed by the support that we are receiving from Harness Racing New South Wales, the Forbes Shire Council and especially some local contractors who have all committed to helping us do the works needed to get back up and running," President Crosby explained.
"We are only a small Club, so our funds are limited. The damage caused is costly to repair and there is no way that we could do it on our own."
"The Forbes Harness Racing Club was formed by ex-servicemen and women almost 70 years ago and we owe it to the Diggers to ensure that we continue to honour their legacy."
Mr Crosby went on to say how proud he was of the camaraderie that exists between the Western Districts Clubs.
"The Harness Racing Clubs within the Western District Association got right behind us leading up to and including Tuesday's Anzac Day meeting. We were all there working together and stood proud as one of what we achieved."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.