Slow start costly for Magpies

A slow start proved costly for the Cowra Magpies reserve grade side in their round two match against Blayney at Sid Kallas Oval last Sunday.
"It's something we talked about (after the game)," Magpies coach Will Ingram said on Tuesday.
This Sunday the Magpies are at home again taking on the Mudgee Dragons.
"We'll be up to it," Ingram said.
"We need to bring the right attitude.
"Our enthusiasm and energy levels were way day (on Sunday) even in our warm up.
"We carried that out onto the field and by the time we did start to get some momentum and tried to drag them back it was a bit too late because Blayney had shot out to a pretty substantial lead."
That lead was aided by some poorly directed passes from the Magpies which lead to two incept tries to the Bears.
By halftime the Magpies found themselves down 24-6 with the side's only points coming from a converted try to Thomas Rose.
The Magpies got their act together in the second half with tries to Joe Waters and Jack Nobes to bring the score back to 30-16 at one stage before a late Blayney penalty brought the final scoreline to 32-16.
"By the time we switched on it was out of our grasp," Ingram said.
"We need to improve the little things, getting the passes correct and not overplaying our hand, that hurt us at the back end.
"Our communication was off as well, there wasn't a hell of a lot of cohesion out there. We were a bit panicky and got a bit lost.
"Not having the right mind frame played a big part."
After the match Ingram said players remained in the sheds for some time discussing what went wrong.
"We did sit in the sheds for quite a while and the energy that was in there knowing what we are capable of started to ring home. We didn't give our best effort out there on Sunday and the proof was in the pudding," Ingram said.
In League Tag the Magpies were impressive 30-0 winners.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.