Hundreds line the street for Cowra's Anzac march

Updated April 25 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:27pm
The sons and daughters of Anzac's came forward without question, accepted gladly discharged their responsibilities, Cowra RSL sub branch president Lesley Marshall said during the prologue to Cowra's Anzac Day services on Tuesday.

