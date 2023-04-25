The sons and daughters of Anzac's came forward without question, accepted gladly discharged their responsibilities, Cowra RSL sub branch president Lesley Marshall said during the prologue to Cowra's Anzac Day services on Tuesday.
Ms Marshall was referring to service during World War 1 and World War II, Korea, Malaysia, Borneo, Vietnam and the Middle East as well as the many peace keeping missions served by Australians around the world.
Hundreds gathered at Cowra's Cenotaph, along Kendal Street and in River Park as a tribute to our servicemen and women on Tuesday.
"On this day we remember the sacrifice of such men and women for an ordeal, for a way of life," Ms Marshall said.
"Let us take strength in the knowledge and hope that our sons and daughters will never forget the example set by their forebearers.
"In our everyday life let us endeavour to carry on those traditions established in past wars and conflicts at such tragic cost," Ms Marshall said.
Cowra Anzac Day services were also held at the Cowra War Cemetery and Cowra Railway Station.
