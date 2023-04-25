Praise for our peace efforts from Cowra's Anzac Day guest

Kemel's words, Capt Cooper said were 'Those heroes that shed their blood and lost their lives, you are now lying in the soil of a friendly country, therefore rest in piece. There is no difference between the Johnny's and the Mehmed's to us, where they lie side by side here in this country of ours. You, the mothers who sent their sons from far away countries, wipe away your tears. Your sons are now lying in our bosom and are in peace. And having lost their lives in this land, live on in this land because they have become our sons as well.'

