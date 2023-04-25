Praise for our peace efforts from Cowra's Anzac Day guest

Words attributed to the leader of the Turkish forces at Gallipoli, Mustafa Kemal speak of forgiveness and respect, Cowra's Anzac Day special guest captain Alastair Cooper told residents gathered in River Park for the town's commemorative service on Tuesday.
Royal Australian Navy officer Capt Cooper told those gathered Kemel's words "of forgiveness and respect have more meaning in Cowra than perhaps anywhere else in Australia".
"The community's contribution to healing wounds of war and to set an example for co-operation and humanity is something that I will take away from today," Capt Cooper said.
"The Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre is a practical reminder as well as a beautiful place for healing."
Kemel's words, Capt Cooper said were 'Those heroes that shed their blood and lost their lives, you are now lying in the soil of a friendly country, therefore rest in piece. There is no difference between the Johnny's and the Mehmed's to us, where they lie side by side here in this country of ours. You, the mothers who sent their sons from far away countries, wipe away your tears. Your sons are now lying in our bosom and are in peace. And having lost their lives in this land, live on in this land because they have become our sons as well.'
"As we all know Anzac Day is about commemorating and remembering those who have served our nation particularly those who gave their life," Capt Cooper told those assembled.
"In remembering their service we remember they had family and friends who loved and supported them, whose loss is even more intense.
"But I think we must never end with simply the losses, because those who served and gave up their life did not do so simply for an annual remembrance.
"They gave their lives for the other 364 days and 23 hours of the year that they might be happy ones, safe, productive, prosperous filled with good things.
"They gave their lives that communities all around Australia would have the opportunities that we have and the way of life that we enjoy.
"For me Anzac Day is a chance to listen and to learn. To listen to the stories of others, why they served and what they did. and I am very grateful to have been able to do a bit of that today.
"I think it is also important to learn, learn more about what is important to our community," he said.
As has become an Anzac tradition in Cowra a cadet from the Royal Military College, staff cadet Angus Garroway also gave an address at the service.
"Anzac Day is a special day for all communities throughout Australia. It is about remembering, it is about those that came before us," cadet Garroway said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
