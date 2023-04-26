Betty Confetti headlines Fair

Drag Queen, Betty Confetti, also known as Jono Hosking, made a real impression at the Cowra Rainbow Fair held at the Cowra Civic Centre during Youth Week.
Betty performed her show several times last Friday, April 21, to around 40 young people. The Rainbow Fair was presented as a collaboration with the State Government through its Regional Youth funding stream, and headspace Cowra and the Cowra Youth Reference Group.
"It was so nice to be invited to introduce a form of entertainment catering for young people who are part of the LGPTIQA+ community, Betty said.
"The kids were fantastic, very respectful, thankful they had someone come specially for them. I even signed momentos on the day and received a really special gift - a balloon which simply read 'You're Amazing'."
