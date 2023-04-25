Online security
Thursday, April 27
Join this informative workshop at Cowra Library on THURSDAY 27 April at 10.30am to increase your understanding of how to stay secure online and reduce your risk of identity theft. ID Support NSW is the nation leading identity support unit that works to minimise risks associated with identity theft.
Lachlan Valley Rail train rides
Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30
Join Lachlan Valley Rail at 10am, 11am, 12 noon, 1.30pm and 2.30pm for train ride from the Cowra Railway Station to the historical Cowra Railway Bridge. Tickets will be available on the platform at $15 for adults, $12.50 concession and $10 for children. $40 a family.
Lachlan Valley art awards
Saturday, May 6
Opening of the Lachlan Valley Biennial Art Awards at the Cowra Regional Gallery at 2pm. Exhibition will remain on display until May 28. The exhibition will be opened by Judith Pugh, Patron, Cowra Art Group. The opening will include the announcement of the major prize winner by 2023 awards judge, artist and arts educator Lisa McKimmie.
Cowra Youth Week movies
Saturday, April 29
4.15 Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. Also screening Saturday, April 29 at 2pm is Super Mario Bros.4. Bookings at cowracivicentre.com.au
Riviera Motor Vehicle rally
Thursday, May 11
The Rivieras will be in town from Thursday, May 11 through to Sunday, May 14. On May 14 they will be on display at the Japanese Garden Café carpark from 9am and everyone is invited to come and view these amazing pieces of American indulgence.
Eisteddfod dance group events
May 13
Cowra Eisteddfod junior dance groups mark the beginning of the 2023 Cowra Eisteddfod at the Cowra Civic Centre. Capacity is limited. Tickets are $7 each.
Comedy Festival Roadshow
Sunday, June 25
Australia's biggest comedy festival is hitting the road and will be at the Cowra Civic Centre from 6pm on June 25, book now for a much needed comedy fix at cowraciviccentre.com
New Vogue & Social Dance Group
Every Sunday
The group steps out on at the Canowindra Services Club Sunday 2pm and 6pm. They also host classes Tuesday 1pm to 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.