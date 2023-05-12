Cowra Guardian
RSCPA officer finds dog in 'emaciated' condition at Cowra property

May 12 2023 - 3:15pm
Dog weighed just 12.9kg when seized by RSPCA
A Cowra woman has been fined $900 and ordered to pay $1000 in compensation after a crossbred dog, weighing just 12.9kg, was seized by an RSPCA officer from her Bahloo Street backyard in Cowra last December.

