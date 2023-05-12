Dog weighed just 12.9kg when seized by RSPCA

A Cowra woman has been fined $900 and ordered to pay $1000 in compensation after a crossbred dog, weighing just 12.9kg, was seized by an RSPCA officer from her Bahloo Street backyard in Cowra last December.
Madeline Murphy, 29, who resided at the Bahloo Street home, told an RSPCA inspector in September the dog didn't belong to her.
She told the officer she was caring for it as its owner who had been jailed.
According to RSPCA documents tabled to Cowra Local Court on April 19, 2023 an RSPCA inspector described the dog in September as "thin in body condition".
The RSPCA inspector also observed a sore the size of a 50 cent piece between the shoulder blades of the dog.
On October 17 the RSPCA again spoke with Murphy after receiving a phone call from police.
According to the RSPCA documents Murphy was again spoken to about the condition of the dog, telling the RSPCA she would worm it and also book an appointment for it at a local veterinarian.
Four days later the RSPCA said it again inspected the dog and told Murphy if it's condition did not improve it would be seized.
Due to prolonged flooding it was not until December 5 that the RSPCA could again inspect the dog.
And when they arrived at the Bahloo Street residence an officer found no one at home but the dog in a now "emaciated condition".
The dog was subsequently seized.
The RSCPA documents revealed "vet opinion was the dog had not been adequately fed for a minimum of one month".
Murphy was charged with five counts of being in charge of an animal fail to provide vet treatment and one count of fail to provide proper and sufficient food to an animal.
She plead guilty to all charges.
Magistrate Peter Thompson convicted Murphy of all charges, fining her $400 on one charge of fail to provide vet treatment, $500 on another charge of fail to provide vet treatment. He convicted her with no further action on the remaining charges but ordered she pay $1000 in compensation to the RSPCA for veterinary treatment.
Mr Thompson also made an order the dog be confiscated to the RSCPA and that Murphy is unable to own another animals for 10 years with the exception of one dog currently in her possession that she told the court is a family pet.
Murphy was also before the court charged with driving while an illicit drug was present in her blood system.
Mr Thompson fined her $600 for this offence and disqualified her from driving for six months.
