Bowlers host National Meat Association

Last Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the Cowra Bowling Club hosted the National Meat Association of Australia social bowlers.
We saw 60 bowlers from across NSW, Vic and SA competing for the MATFA Shield, an event that is held annually at a different venue and State.
Saturday 22 April
A very disappointing day for the Cowra 7's Pennant Team that lost to Parkes Railway in the 1st Round of the Zone 4 Pennants Play-off Series, 45 shots to 64 (10 points to 0). On a positive note, the hospitality at Grenfell Bowling Club was excellent, thank you to their members and staff.
Meanwhile the 7's can now look forward to redeeming ourselves at Orange in the remaining 4 Rounds this weekend, good luck and good bowling to us.
Upcoming Events
The draw is on the notice board for the A Grade Singles with the 1st Round needing to be played on or by the 6 May.
The Cowra Men's Bowling Club will be holding their annual Charity Day on Friday 19 May with the beneficiary being Cowra Community Chest, so if you would like to have a game and at the same time help this very worthy local cause please enter your name on the sheets at the club or give us a call at the club on 02.6341.3219 The cost is only $10 and it doesn't matter whether you are a seasoned bowler or have never bowled before, everyone is welcome and you'll have a good time.
A reminder that our Centenary Dinner will be held on 27 May. All members are invited to join us in the celebrations, so give the front office a call and book your seats.
The Cowra Men's Bowling Club General Meeting that was scheduled for 22nd April has now been postponed to 6th May at 11.30am.
Good bowling 'til next week.
