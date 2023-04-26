Bowlers host National Meat Association

The Cowra Men's Bowling Club will be holding their annual Charity Day on Friday 19 May with the beneficiary being Cowra Community Chest, so if you would like to have a game and at the same time help this very worthy local cause please enter your name on the sheets at the club or give us a call at the club on 02.6341.3219 The cost is only $10 and it doesn't matter whether you are a seasoned bowler or have never bowled before, everyone is welcome and you'll have a good time.