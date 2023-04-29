Cowra Guardian
South African gardens feature at club presentation

By Carole Doyle
April 29 2023 - 11:20am
Muriel Corey received a gift from Garden Club member, Pam McKay, in recognition of her presentation to the Cowra GardenClub.
For the April 2023 meeting of the Cowra Garden Club, retired Nurse and school teacher, Muriel Corey, gave a wonderful commentary and power point presentation on gardens in South Africa.

