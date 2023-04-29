South African gardens feature at club presentation

For the April 2023 meeting of the Cowra Garden Club, retired Nurse and school teacher, Muriel Corey, gave a wonderful commentary and power point presentation on gardens in South Africa.
Muriel has extensive knowledge of Africa after living and working there for many years.
Pam McKay presented Muriel with a gift of appreciation for the presentation on Africa.
The next monthly meeting of the Cowra Garden Club will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7.30pm in the Senior Citizens Rooms, Railway Street next to Woolworths.
Everyone is welcome.
Guest speaker will be Horticulturist Colleen Mead giving a presentation on one of her recent visits to Norway.
Colleen, who is very world travelled and read, whenever presenting and speaking of her travels supports her talks with outstanding photography and always provides an interesting evening.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.