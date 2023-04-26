Anzac Day theme for Evening Branch CWA

Former Cowra Evening branch CWA president, Jean Sandberg, chaired the April meeting held at the Cowra Services Club.
She reported on recent successful fund-raising activities, such as the BBQ at Bunnings and catering for a morning tea at the showground pavilion for the Rotary District Conference.
Branch Vice-President, Ros Ryan introduced guest speaker and new branch member, Megan White.
Megan is a member of the Australian Army and spoke about Anzac Day and her career in the Army.
She started in the Army Reserve in 1987.
In 1992, the Army offered women the opportunity to become A-grade electricians and Megan happily joined up.
She has since seen service in Afghanistan and Iraq.
She now is a Warrant Officer Class 1 and works in Sydney as a Chief Clerk looking after all the Army's health professionals.
She and her husband have a property in the Cowra district and Megan is keen to become involved in the community.
In her talk about Anzac Day, Megan offered some historical perspectives.
The first Anzac Days were about encouraging recruitment for the Great War and for raising funds.
Anzac Day was cancelled in 1919 because of the Spanish Flu pandemic, in 1942 because of World War 2, and in 2020 as a result of COVID.
Between 1962 and 1975 interest in Anzac Day declined because of growing opposition to the war in Vietnam at home and overseas.
Bob Hawke was the first Prime Minister to visit Gallipoli.
Because Rosemary grows on the Gallipoli Peninsula, it is worn on Anzac Day.
The Red Poppy, the first plant that came through after the bombing of Flanders Field in Belgium, has become the emblem of remembrance.
King George V began the custom of having two minutes silence at the Dawn Service.
At the Anzac Day march those who have served in the armed forces wear their medals on the left side and the family members wear theirs on the right.
Megan then answered Questions about Army life after which she was warmly thanked by Sonia Groen and accepted a small thank-you gift from the branch.
Judy Houghton reported that she was looking forward to representing the CWA at the Triennial Conference of the ACWW (Associated Country Women of the World) being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in May.
Visitors are welcome to attend our monthly meetings and can contact President, Kaye Kilby at 0414805090 for more information.
However, the May meeting date has been changed to the third Wednesday of the month because of a clash with CWA's State Conference being held in Bathurst.
