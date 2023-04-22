Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange City upsets Cowra Eagles for first win in two years

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated April 22 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"That change room will be rocking" Orange City assistant coach Ben Watson said after City crossed for a late try to seal a 20-8 win over Cowra in their second round Blowes Cup win on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.