Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Magistrate tells offender her words were 'reverse racism'

April 26 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drunken customer assaults Woolworths staff at self checkout
Drunken customer assaults Woolworths staff at self checkout

A 30-year-old Cowra woman who Woolworth's staff "observed to be well affected by intoxicated liquor" has assaulted two staff at the store after one tried to assist her at the store's self check out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.