Drunken customer assaults Woolworths staff at self checkout

A 30-year-old Cowra woman who Woolworth's staff "observed to be well affected by intoxicated liquor" has assaulted two staff at the store after one tried to assist her at the store's self check out.
Kristy Leigh King of Fitzroy Avenue plead guilty to four charges of common assault when she appeared in the Local Court on April 19.
She was convicted without further penalty on three of the charges. On the remaining charge she was fined $500 and placed on a 12 month Community Corrections Order to be of good behaviour.
According to police documents presented to the court King was at the Woolworths store in Cowra on June 24 last year when she attempted to use the self checkout.
Police said staff, "observing her to be well affected by intoxicating liquor", approached to assist her.
Police said she became agitated swearing at a staff member using the term "white cXXXX".
After being asked to leave on multiple occasions King attempted to hit a male staff member in the face.
"Approaching (the staff member) she stood about one metre away and continued her hostile behaviour towards him, spat towards him with the spit landing on the front of his shirt. She then kicked out at him striking him on the lower leg," it was stated in police documents.
Police said a female staff member then approached and separated King away from the male staff member.
King, police said, hit the female staff member in the face twice before again approaching the male staff again before the female staff member intervened grabbing King by the hair and dragging her about five metres in the direction of the store exit before they were separated by the male staff member.
Police said King than again turned her attention to the male staff member hitting him in the head.
The entire incident was captured on the store CCTV.
The female staff member spent one night in Cowra Hospital released the following day with soft tissue and muscle soreness.
Sentencing King magistrate Peter Thompson noted "the assaults are actual violence against people going about their jobs".
"What is concerning is the underlying element of racism. Racism works both ways," Mr Thompson said.
"There's clearly an element of racism, you need to understand that," he said.
