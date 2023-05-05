Mid range offender said he had four drinks the previous night

A Cowra man charged with mid range drink driving has been convicted, fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months for the offence.
Peter Harvey Walker, 43, of Sheppard Avenue, was charged with the offence after being stopped at Bowenfels near Lithgow for random breath testing on his way from Cowra to Sydney on February 11.
After returning a blood alcohol level of 0.08 at 8.45am Walker told police he consumed four drinks, a can of beer, two small glasses of whiskey and water and a small glass of port, the previous evening.
"How can I possibly accept what he told police," magistrate Peter Thompson told Walker's solicitor during sentencing.
Walker's solicitor earlier told the court his client was driving a family mermber to Sydney for medical treatment and needed a licence for further medical appointments in Sydney and Canberra.
In his position as a farm manager, the court was told, Walker also needed his licence.
"He's been off the road since February 11 and been calling in all favours," Walker's solicitor said.
Handing down sentence Mr Thompson said Walker was "clearly not only above the limit but sufficiently above to be in the mid range".
"It's a matter of road safety, it was a significant journey you were undertaking."
"You told police you had four drinks the night before, I don't accept that," Mr Thompson told Walker.
Walker's disqualification was backdated to February 11 and he was ordered to install an interlock device in his vehicle for 12 months at the end of his disqualification period.
