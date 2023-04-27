Offender threw nail polish at car windscreen

A Gooloogong man has been ordered to pay $300 compensation and placed on a Community Corrections Order for 15 months after throwing a bottle of nail polish onto the windscreen of a car.
Corey Grimmet, 24, plead guilty to a charge of destroy or damage property when he appeared before Cowra Local Court on April 19, 2023.
Representing himself Grimmet told the court, when asked what he was doing with his life, "I'm not doing anything".
Then asked what he had been doing since leaving school Grimmet replied "working every now and then".
"You need some direction in your life," magistrate Peter Thompson told Grimmet who, according to police documents presented to the court threw nail polish on a parked car in Kendal Street about 3.50am on Christmas morning 2022.
Grimmet presented to Cowra Police Station on March 16 after being told police wanted to speak to him making full admissions before being charged.
Mr Thompson described Grimmet's behaviur as "bizzare".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.