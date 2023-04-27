Cowra Guardian
Magistrate describes offenders actions as 'bizzare'

April 27 2023 - 11:01am
Offender threw nail polish at car windscreen
A Gooloogong man has been ordered to pay $300 compensation and placed on a Community Corrections Order for 15 months after throwing a bottle of nail polish onto the windscreen of a car.

