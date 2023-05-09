Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Offender punched 15-year-old in the nose

Updated May 9 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 47 year-old man who punched a 15-year-old boy in the nose causing it to bleed has been fined $800 in Cowra Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.