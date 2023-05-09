Offender punched 15-year-old in the nose

A 47 year-old man who punched a 15-year-old boy in the nose causing it to bleed has been fined $800 in Cowra Local Court.
The man cannot be named for legal reasons.
According to police documents presented to the court the assault occurred after an argument between the 15-year-old and a sibling which lead to the offender and the victim becoming involved in a heated argument on April 5.
This lead, according to the police documents, to the offender taking hold of the victim by his shirt, pulling him from a vehicle onto the ground.
Police said the victim then stood and swore at the accused before running away.
The accused, police said, then chased the victim and punched him in the nose.
The victim was then taken to Cowra Hospital by the offender who later attended Cowra Police Station with his mother and reported the incident.
About 4.30pm on April 6 the offender presented to Cowra Police Station where he was charged.
Sentencing the man, Local Court magistrate Peter Thompson said "it's an assault on a child".
Asked by the man's solicitor to not convict the man Mr Thompson said "the level of violence is too extreme".
The man plead guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
