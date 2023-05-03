Defendant repeated offence nine days later

A Cowra man charged with driving while his licence application had been refused has been disqualified from driving for nine months and placed on an 18 month Community Corrections Order.
Troy Michael Kennewell, plead guilty to the offences when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on April 19, 2023.
Kennewell, 33, of Wellington Street was fined $700 and disqualified for nine months for committing the offence about 3.35pm on March 11 and fined $900 and disqualified for a further nine months for committing the offence again nine days later on March 20.
Local Court magistrate Peter Thompson also ordered Kennewell enter into an 18 month Community Corrections Order and complete a Traffic Offenders Program.
"Do not drive," Mr Thompson told Kennewell.
"People go to jail every day for driving whilst disqualified, don't fall into that category," he said.
Kennewell's solicitor Ms Chui told the court her client had attempted to renew his licence but RMS had refused his application.
'There's no explanation to why he was driving, he was really confused by the RMS situation," Ms Chui said.
"He only just got a job and needed to get to work. He went to a friend's who could not drive him so he took the car to get to work," Ms Chui said.
After hearing Ms Chui's explanation Mr Thompson questioned why Kennewell was driving at 4.50am to get to a job which started t 7am.
"The time is inconsistent with you going to work," Mr Thompson told Kennewell.
According to police documents when Kennewell was stopped on March 11 and asked about his licence he told police "I don't have one, I think its suspended, I can get it at the end of the month I think".
Stopped again on March 20 he told police about his licence "Nah, I don't have one".
He also told police he had only ever held a learner's permit.
