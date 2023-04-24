Cowra Guardian
Cowra man had knives in a backpack and his pocket

Updated April 25 2023 - 10:06am, first published 8:24am
Man's solicitor told court her client collected knives
Rodney Thomas Doolan told police knives found in a backpack and his pocket were there after a family dispute saw him pack his belongings and leave home.

Local News

