Man's solicitor told court her client collected knives

Rodney Thomas Doolan told police knives found in a backpack and his pocket were there after a family dispute saw him pack his belongings and leave home.
Despite the explanation Doolan, 39, of Cowra was charged with custody of knife in public place, appearing appeared before Cowra Local Court on April 19, 2023 to answer the charge to which he plead guilty.
Doolan's solicitor Ms Felicia Chui told the court there was no other reasonable explanation for her client carrying the knives.
"He packed his belongings and took the knives with him," she said, also claiming he collected knives.
"There were six knives in total," magistrate Peter Thompson replied, expressing concern over the knife found in Doolan's pocket.
"You're not a big man, it could have been taken off you and used against you," he told Doolan before convicting him and fining him $500.
According to police Doolan was stopped and searched at 2am on February 12 this year after he was observed walking away from a "well known drug house".
Police said he then entered a service station and after leaving was stopped and asked if he was carrying anything he shouldn't be.
Doolan, they said, presented a knife from one of his pants pockets.
A backpack he was carrying was then searched and five further knives were located.
