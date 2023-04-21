Cowra Guardian
The vehicle's owner was charged five times for driving it unregistered

April 21 2023 - 3:30pm
Court orders car to be forfeited to police
A Cowra man charged with driving an unregistered vehicle in November and December last year and again in January and March this year has had his vehicle forfeited to police.

