Court orders car to be forfeited to police

A Cowra man charged with driving an unregistered vehicle in November and December last year and again in January and March this year has had his vehicle forfeited to police.
Another person was charged with driving the vehicle in August.
An application by Cowra Police to declare the vehicle forfeited was approved in Cowra Local Court this month.
The vehicle's owner Matthew Mulloy did not appear in the Local Court on April 19 when magistrate Peter Thompson approved the application.
"The vehicle was stopped by police and infringement notices issued in August, November, December and January," Mr Thompson said.
In December, January and March the vehicle was displaying plates that belonged to another vehicle.
"On each occasion it remain unregistered. I'm satisfied to declare the vehicle forfeited," Mr Thompson said.
Mr Thompson said Mulloy appeared to be "actively avoiding paying registration".
Police documents tabled to the court revealed the vehicle was unregistered when its driver was stopped on August 6 last year.
When it was being drive by Mulloy on November 27 it was still unregistered and its plates were seized and returned to the RMS.
Police stopped Mulloy driving the vehicle again on December 22 and it was again bearing plates belong to another vehicle. These plates were also seized and returned to the RMS.
Police observed Mulloy driving the vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux again on January 29. Again the plates on the vehicle had been issued to another vehicle. They were seized as well and returned to RMS.
On the final occasion police stopped the vehicle, on March 15 it was again bearing plates belong to another vehicle.
These plates were also seized and Mulloy was told an application would be made to the Local Court for the vehicle to be forfeited to the Crown.
The vehicle was seized and transport to a police holding yard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.