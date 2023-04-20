MAJOR road construction work is expected late this month on the first two sections of the duplication of the Great Western Highway between Lithgow and Katoomba.
Billions in funding for the ambitious highway upgrade - including its central 11-kilometre tunnel - has been deferred after changes in government at both the federal and state level.
However, Transport for NSW has confirmed that work will be going ahead as planned on the duplication of the highway at Medlow Bath and the creation of a new interchange at Little Hartley.
The Western Advocate contacted Transport for NSW for an update on the highway upgrade after Labor's recent win at the NSW election and its stated aim to hit pause on the project.
In Orange last week, new Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison reiterated her belief it would be irresponsible to go ahead with the overall upgrade without knowing a final cost. "What we saw under the previous government was a lack of clarity and transparency in a lot of these projects," she said.
The upgrade from Lithgow to Katoomba had been broken up into three sections by the previous NSW government and then broken down again into two small sections.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said that work on those two smaller sections - at Medlow Bath and the Coxs River Road intersection - is going ahead.
"In December 2022, Transport for NSW announced Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure had been awarded the contract to begin major roadwork at Medlow Bath in early 2023," the spokesperson said.
"This marks the first section of major work on the Great Western Highway upgrade between Lithgow and Katoomba. As part of the upgrade, a 1.2 kilometre section of highway through Medlow Bath will be widened to four lanes with new dedicated right turning lanes.
"A signalised intersection will be built at Bellevue Crescent [on the Katoomba side of Medlow Bath], including a new west-bound left turning bay. Abergeldie is expected to begin major road construction work in late April."
The spokesperson said infrastructure company Ausconnex had started early work.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson said civil and electrical construction company Ertech is expected to start "major road construction work" on the Coxs River Road intersection in late April.
Asked about the need for potential investigations now the new federal and state governments had deferred funding, the spokesperson said the agency is "continuing critical design-related investigations for the remaining sections of the Great Western Highway Upgrade Program".
